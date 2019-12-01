ere is a stunning Las Campanas home built in 2003 by Sharon Woods using energy-efficient Rastra block. Located at 38 Mustang Mesa, the four-bedroom house with six bathrooms totals 8,602 square feet (5,000 heated) and offers exceptional detailing throughout.
The brick-paved entryway is punctuated by a stone-bordered island dominated by a healthy piñon and other plantings. On closer approach to the house, there are aspens, mugo pines, fruit trees, and a water feature.
Through a pair of beautiful wood front doors, you notice that the earthy-elegant flagstone paving continues from patio to interior floors. Straight ahead is the grand living room with a vast, curved bank of windows and operable transoms, a stately fireplace (one of eight in the house), and a Santa Fe-style planks-on-vigas ceiling. To one side is a bar with wine cooler, a sink with tile backsplash, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinets.
The granite tops in the kitchen contrast with hardwood floors. There is an island with bar seating on one side, and a Dacor cooktop. Equipment includes a paneled Sub Zero refrigerator, Wolf ovens and microwave, and a Miele coffee/espresso machine, and there is a built-in cookbook library. The formal dining room has another wonderful fireplace, this one stone framed by pilasters and a floral-carved frieze.
The office and library are both wood-floored. The library has built-in bookshelves, a ceiling of latillas on vigas, and a distinctive, classical fireplace with double mantels and a central nicho for art display.
One of the many unique features is the arched master-suite entry that has its top section, above the doors, paneled with a spindle-filled eyebrow of dark wood. Another wine cooler graces the laundry room, which is well outfitted with lots of cabinets and a sink.
There are extensive portáles and paved outdoor spaces, perhaps the most splendid holding an infinity-edge pool and hot tub that overlook the Sunrise Golf Course fairway.
In many properties at this level, the guest houses show detailing parallel with that of the main house. This Woods guest house goes further, boasting creative but tasteful touches that make it a special experience on its own.
This property, on a mountain-view lot of nearly 2.8 acres, is llsted for $4,225,000 by Marion Skubi and Britt Klein, Sotheby’s International Realty. — Paul Weideman
