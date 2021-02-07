Every detail of this residence is “about relaxation, warmth, and beauty.” That was part of the description in the entry for the 2020 Haciendas — A Parade of Homes tour. It’s a remarkable home, including because it was constructed on “a very narrow buildable area on a peninsula lot,” said architect Ramón Gabriel Martinez.
The house at 4 Deer Stalker was a project of High Desert Architecture, a firm that Martinez founded with Paul Sidebottom in 2018. It is in Club Estates, the closest estate neighborhood to the Las Campanas Clubhouse, which offers residents a spa, tennis courts, an equestrian center, and a driving range.
This homesite overlooks a natural arroyo and fairways on the Sunrise Golf Course. Even on the limited lot, the developers took pains to modify the topography, moving a large amount of earth, to ensure that there would be no steps anywhere in the house. The bright living room flows seamlessly through a 20-foot multi-slide glass door to the heated portál of about 1,000 square feet. The house’s flagstone floor continues to the patio and its tremendous mountain views. Here also is one of the home’s seven fireplaces, which are all both gas- and wood-burning.
In the center of the glassy wall opening onto the outside is a stone-veneered architectural mass with a long, horizontal, transparent fireplace below an 85-inch television.
There is a great deal of glass in the substantial, open-concept public space, but the automatic sunshades obscure every pane to assure nighttime privacy.
The tops and bottoms of the walls have elegant architectural reveals that create shadow lines. Large areas of the central ceilings are glossy wood planks; these appear to float in seas of plastered ceiling, and the intersectional voids conceal recessed lighting.
The three-bedroom house is 4,439 square feet on a lot of 2.23 acres. It’s arranged in two wings, the south with social spaces — kitchen, living and dining rooms, and portál — and the north with bedrooms; the two wings are connected by a long hallway spine and a courtyard. The bedrooms face east for morning sun.
Kitchen equipment includes Viking appliances, polished nickel fixtures, and grain-matched walnut cabinets. There are spacious islands of tough, beautiful, synthetic white quartz in the kitchen and at an 18-foot wet bar.
This property is listed by Paul Sidebottom, Santa Fe Properties, for $3.2 million.
