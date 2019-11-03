This Inn at Loretto wall along Cathedral Place (seen in the two eye-level photos) offers an opportunity to see a “dentil course” of brick up close. View these photographs of brick copings along the tops of walls, and of dentil courses, and, in one case, of bicolor decorative brick, on 10 historic buildings in Santa Fe. See how many of the buildings you can identify. Resist the urge to look at the answers (caption of No. 10) right away.
