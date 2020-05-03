The annual home tour sponsored by the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association is always a social event as well as an opportunity to walk through Santa Fe’s best new houses — and it’s difficult to imagine navigating those residential interiors without violating the six-foot rule of social distancing. It is no surprise that Haciendas — A Parade of Homes was canceled by the association in April.
At least the physical version. Instead, the tour will be presented as a wholly virtual event. The SFAHBA is working on a new internet platform for the Parade of Homes with J.P. Eaglin. It will be interactive and there may be features like live chats and product pages that you can access by clicking on a lamp or countertop you see during the virtual tour.
“We will showcase the builders,” said Miles Conway, SFAHBA executive officer. “It will probably be a three-minute video, tops, where you walk through the home and you get a little bit with the builder and each home will have its own webpage.”
The association’s annual golf tournament and Santa Fe Home Show were also canceled. What isn’t financed with subtraction of the three events? “Staffing,” Conway said. “It’s just me and Tanya Doreme, administrative manager. We’re really battening down the hatches.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.