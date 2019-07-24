Lessons learned from Max

No one really knows the pain owners feel when a pet gets lost or stolen.
Some may recall seeing posters on nearly every street corner late last year, alerting people to a missing 2-year-old German shepherd named Max. The dog had pushed a gate off its hinges in his front yard the morning of Nov. 14. Saul Carta, Max’s owner, spent the day and night searching the Bellamah neighborhood for Max.
“He’ll be back,” Carta told himself. But when Max did not return that evening, Carta was devastated. “I was sobbing that night,” Carta recalled.
In hindsight, Carta said he regrets not asking for help sooner. Although he received many leads, none ever led to Max. After three weeks of searching and going door to door with flyers, Carta was approached by a volunteer with Team Frijoles. Team Frijoles is a volunteer group that assists in searching for lost pets. The team and Carta posted Max’s information on social media and made and distributed in Santa Fe large, bright-colored posters advertising a reward of $300. Carta never gave up hope that he would find his faithful companion.
On Christmas weekend, Carta raised the reward to $1,000. The money Carta had been saving for a down payment for a new truck was now being offered for Max’s return. No questions asked.
Two months after Max decided to go on an adventure, Carta received the call.
“I didn’t want to get my hopes up until I confirmed that it was really him,” he said
Once he saw the picture on his phone, Carta knew that the dog was Max. The dog had befriended a group of construction workers at a school in Santo Domingo. For two months, Max was given a place to eat and sleep inside of the school, and he learned a few new tricks. Carta said he is forever grateful to the men that took care of Max. The worker who called and sent the photo did receive the reward.
Since Max’s return home, he has gotten smarter and more protective around the house. Max has matured from the curious pup, which Carta said is what “got him into trouble.”
As for Carta, what has he learned from this experience? He laughed. “Make sure your gates are secure and dedicate as much time to you pets as you can. … They are what fulfills our lives and makes us happy.”