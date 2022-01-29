After the steadfastness and resilience required to plow through 2021, fittingly symbolized by the Chinese zodiac’s ox, the powerful tiger is ready to roar this Chinese New Year.
Also known as Spring Festival, Lunar New Year and the new moon festival, it is the most important holiday in Chinese culture, celebrated by almost a quarter of the planet’s population. It marks the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese lunar calendar signaling the end of winter and includes traditions celebrating family, culture, renewal and fortune. It begins on the new moon that appears between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20, landing on Feb. 1 this year.
This wooden tiger is feeling quite auspicious about her sign and wanted to review the etiquette and customs celebrated by my friends who observe them. And there’s something in it for you, too.
The 12 Chinese zodiac animals in a cycle are not only used to represent years in China, but also believed to influence people’s personalities, career, compatibility, marriage and fortune. In addition to the animals, there are five corresponding elements based on the year, hence me being born the year of a wood tiger.
And like an astrological horoscope, much perspective is to be gained studying the Chinese zodiac. Take for example, the year of the ox, the last two landing in 2021 and 2009, economies reeling from the pandemic and the recession, respectively. Hard work and the strength of an ox were required to survive it.
This year’s tiger brings with it a sense of fearlessness and momentum, fostering opportunity and financial and entrepreneurial success. It’s said that the tiger also drives off household threats, quite timely given the COVID-19 variants plaguing our communities.
The holiday, outside COVID-19 years, brings about a massive global migration when international migrant workers and families return to their hometowns, often after a year away, to reunite with family. Visits last two weeks to a month.
On New Year’s Eve, families are typically doing a thorough house cleaning in order to sweep away any ill fortune and make way for incoming good luck. It’s an occasion for families to gather for the annual reunion dinner. The table is laid with 10 dishes and includes a whole fish to signal abundance, a whole chicken to symbolize unity and long noodles to represent a long life, along with numerous other Chinese dishes with specific meanings.
Windows and doors are decorated with red paper-cuts and couplets, a pair of consecutive lines of poetry that create a complete thought or idea and are used as decoration. Other activities include lighting firecrackers and giving money in red paper envelopes called hongbao.
New Year’s Day festivities include lion dances, dragon races and fireworks.
Superstitions abound, such as not taking the garbage out or washing one’s hair so as not to throw away good fortune.
The days following are a procession of visits to the homes of family and friends to wish them good luck in the year ahead.
This is a time for giving. Should you have the good fortune to be included in the festivities, here are some rules of etiquette to keep your hosts happy:
- Greetings: “Happy New Year” or “We wish you happiness and prosperity!”
- Gifts: Fruit or a fruit basket are welcome. Consider mandarin oranges, pineapple and plums, which symbolize good fortune based on either their golden color or the similar pronunciations to words like “wealth” in Chinese.
Flowers such as peonies, daffodils and orchids are welcomed. Avoid white flowers, which are reserved for funerals.
Red envelopes, also known as packets, containing money are typically given within a family or in the workplace. The closer the relationship, the higher the amount. Generally, older generations give to children and single adults and, once married, it’s tradition for the younger ones to reciprocate.
Employees are given one on the last working day before the new year, filled with crisp new bills as a small holiday bonus, ranging from $20 to $200.
Numbers are very important in Chinese culture. Even amounts like 66 or 88 are good. But avoid four altogether, which symbolizes death. White envelopes are reserved for funerals. When selecting material gifts, factor in the superstitions and present, for example, six to eight Mandarin oranges.
Present individual or group gifts to the most senior/oldest family member first.
Use two hands when giving or receiving a gift to show respect and appreciation toward the act and the giver.
Gifts are not opened on the spot. Express thanks and put it aside to open later.
- Colors: Pay close attention to the color of the gift as well as the wrapping paper or bag in which it is delivered. Red, yellow and gold symbolize wealth and prosperity. Avoid white, black or blue, as they are synonymous with funerals and death.
While I always feel a sense of renewal at the start of the year, the tiger sets the tone for what feels like a more promising time after the tough work and energy expended during the year of the ox. It’s a time to go for it.
May the wealth of this knowledge bring thoughtful awareness and appreciation this Lunar New Year and beyond. As the Cantonese saying goes: “Gung hay fat choy” (Congratulations and be prosperous).
