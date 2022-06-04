Croissants and mimosas are the breakfast du jour on this final Sunday of Roland Garros, the Paris grand slam tennis tournament.
The stands are full in headcount and in energy after the cancellation, rescheduling and adaptation of many a tennis competition during the pandemic. I thought it timely to revisit the topic to help you ace your way through a match.
The equivalent of my husband’s beloved college football season, my attention span and enthusiasm for sport peak four times a year during the Grand Slam tennis tournaments.
An appropriate match for an etiquette consultant, tennis exudes politeness. Unlike the raucous rivalries on the gridiron, tennis flows with restrained excitement, soft ripples of applause and crisp tennis whites.
I spoke with Santa Fe tennis coach Claudia M. Phillips and a few amateur players to help me score with these winning etiquette tips.
There are numerous unwritten rules for tennis players and spectators — rules you won’t find in the official ITF and USTA rule books, but rather in The Code: The Players’ Guide for Unofficiated Matches, the unofficial rule book of good tennis sportsmanship, dictated by custom and tradition.
Tennis players follow an honor system, occasionally heckle like the McEnroe of yore and, win or lose, always shake hands or whatever gesture is appropriate during the COVID-19 era. Ignoring the rules can spoil an otherwise good match.
On the court
Warm ups: In singles, warm up with your opponent, but not competitively. Don’t hit at full pace. Aim for the middle of the court so your opponent is not hustling to return the ball. Generally, you don’t return serves during the warm up, unless you ask your opponent for permission. In doubles, you can warm up with your partner.
Ball management: Players typically keep a tennis ball in their hand, pocket or on a ball clip during a match. Searching for a ball tests even the most polite opponent’s patience. The player closest to a ball should retrieve it and return it to the server at a moderate speed. Keep stray balls off the court and against the fence.
Keeping score: The server announces the set score before each game, and the game score before each point, in a clear voice.
Close calls: Unlike professional games, most amateur games are unofficiated and, therefore, must be officiated by the players. When the ball lands on your side, it’s your responsibility to call the ball in or out. If you’re 99 percent sure it’s out, it’s 100 percent in! Line calls are made on behalf of your opponent. If you are playing by the same code, your opponent will do the same for you.
Behavior and attitude: Avoid outbursts. It’s also disrespectful and distracting to your opponent to grimace after losing points. On the contrary, it’s a professional player who can applaud or compliment an opponent on a good play. Silence is key before every serve so as not to break the concentration of your opponent.
Neighbors: Replay a point if a ball from another court rolls onto yours. Wait for the players on the other court to finish their point before you return their ball. It’s poor etiquette to cross the court when a ball is in play.
In the stands
Sound carries: Practice the art of silent enthusiasm before every point so as not to spoil the concentration of a focused player. The ring of a cellphone and click of a camera can be just as distracting as an enthusiastic yell. After the play, by all means, cheer away! It’s good energy for your favorite player.
If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all: Spectators should never heckle players and players should never heckle one another. Don’t cheer when a player loses a point.
Seating decorum: Stay seated. Movement is distracting. Only between plays should you get out of your seat. And remember, if you leave, you may be prohibited from reentering until a play is completed.
In sports, as in life, be a winner with your code of conduct. A well-mannered player — on and off the court — always has the advantage.