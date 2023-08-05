Before our daughter was born, I had a list of things I did not want to do as a parent.

I would not spank or threaten to spank. I would not shame or use guilt. I would not yell. I would not request that my child tone it down or play small.

I had my to-do list as well, that included listening, acceptance, belonging, respect and holding the space for her to grow and become herself in her time.

Maggie Macaulay is the owner of Whole Hearted Parenting, offering coaching, courses and workshops. She can be reached at 954-483-8021 or Maggie@WholeHeartedParenting.com. Visit her website at www.WholeHeartedParenting.com.

Recommended for you