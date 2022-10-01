If I asked you for a solid rule of thumb on parenting, would “be consistent” rank in the top five?

Over the years, “being consistent” has been on many lists of best parenting practices. What exactly does it mean, though, and is it as important as it has been made out to be?

Having consistent responses is one of the ingredients for building secure attachment, so it is indeed very important. That doesn’t mean in a two-parent home both parents need to have the identical response. It means that each individual is consistent over time. Parents are individuals and may not be on the same page with everything. How they model working out those differences in their parenting approaches is also important to building secure attachment.

Maggie Macaulay is the owner of Whole Hearted Parenting, offering coaching, courses and workshops. Contact her at 954-483-8021 or Maggie@WholeHeartedParenting.com. Visit her website at WholeHeartedParenting.com.

