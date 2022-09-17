One of the challenges of being a parent is desiring to give our children what they need, our children wanting us to give them what they need but us not knowing what that is.

There is a lot floating around about parenting in our culture. How do we discern what is the most valuable, true and loving approach?

Knowing about secure attachment can be a clarifying guide.

Maggie Macaulay is the owner of Whole Hearted Parenting, offering coaching, courses and workshops. Contact her at 954-483-8021 or Maggie@WholeHeartedParenting.com. Visit her website at WholeHeartedParenting.com.

