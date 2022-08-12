Tony Pérez and Annie Tulann will be married Sept. 23 at Morais Vineyards and Winery in northern Virginia.
Pérez is a graduate of St. Michael’s High School and the University of New Mexico. He has a master’s degree in sustainable development from the School for International Training in Washington, D.C. He is operations advisor for the Export-Import Bank in Washington.
Tulann graduated from George Mason University in northern Virginia and holds a master’s in public policy from the same university. She is a senior program analyst for the U.S. Agency for International Development in Washington.
The couple met while working at USAID in 2016. They became engaged in 2021, while on a dinner cruise on the Potomac River after Tulann’s master’s degree graduation. Pérez proposed — with the maître d photographing the couple on Pérez’s cellphone — as the boat passed in front of Washington’s marble monuments.
The groom’s parents are José Amador Pérez and Pamela Etre-Pérez, retired educators. With Mexican-Italian roots, Pérez was raised in Belén. After moving to Santa Fe and transferring to St. Michael’s High School in 2004, he ran track and field and was captain of the Horsemen’s football team. He was named St. Mike’s Athlete of the Year in 2006. He - and his football coach - are on the wall of fame at the school.
The bride’s parents are Raja Khan and Bilqees Akhtar. Of Pakistani descent, she was raised in Arlington, Va.
The wedding will be “black tie optional with a Pakistani flair.”
The bride plans to wear a Justin Alexander dress. She will have elaborate henna designs on her hands, representing her cultural heritage. The groom will wear a Vera Wang tuxedo.
The maid of honor will be Aiman Alhuda, the matron of honor Adeeba Mirza, both of northern Virginia.
The best man will be the groom’s brother, Paco Pérez, a Belén native who now lives in Río de Janeiro. His groomsmen will be PaaWee Rivera of Washington, formerly of Pojoaque; Dale Sanchez of Seattle, formerly of Belén; Jacob Romero of Dallas-Ft. Worth, formerly of Belén; and Ricky Leyba of Santa Fe.
Immediately after the wedding, the couple are planning a two-week honeymoon at a resort on Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Peréz and Tulann will live in Washington, D.C.