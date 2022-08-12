Perez.jpg

Annie Tulann and Tony Pérez stand alongside the Potomac River.

 Courtesy Senna Ahmad

Tony Pérez and Annie Tulann will be married Sept. 23 at Morais Vineyards and Winery in northern Virginia.

Pérez is a graduate of St. Michael’s High School and the University of New Mexico. He has a master’s degree in sustainable development from the School for International Training in Washington, D.C. He is operations advisor for the Export-Import Bank in Washington.

Tulann graduated from George Mason University in northern Virginia and holds a master’s in public policy from the same university. She is a senior program analyst for the U.S. Agency for International Development in Washington.

Popular in the Community