In his article "The Heart of the Teacher," Parker J. Palmer wrote, “We teach who we are.”

Although this is about educators, the same could be said of how parents teach their children. It is not so much what we say. It is what our children observe us doing and how our children perceive our being.

We teach who we are through our unhealed trauma. We teach through what is stored in our bodies and in our broken hearts.

Maggie Macaulay is the owner of Whole Hearted Parenting, offering coaching, courses and workshops. She can be reached at 954-483-8021 or Maggie@WholeHeartedParenting.com. Visit her website at www.WholeHeartedParenting.com.

