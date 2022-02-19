I met Joe Loewy, 75 — a high-energy, personable guy — on my first visit to the chemotherapy suite at Christus St. Vincent Regional Cancer Center.
Loewy is one of 30 volunteers at the center, sponsored by the Cancer Foundation for New Mexico. They provide patients with pillows, blankets, snacks, beverages and pleasant conversation.
They also disinfect equipment when a patient leaves and fold clean linens.
When I arrived that first morning, the chemo room was full. Patients were seated in every reclining chair, and the small waiting room overflowed with patients waiting in the hallway.
I was being treated for autoimmune hemolytic anemia, a condition related to my chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
I was in a low mood, feeling sorry for myself. My prostate cancer was only two years in remission, and I was diagnosed with CLL and AIHA, which made me itch all over.
The oncology nurses, a hospital pastor and Lowey evidently were prepared for grumpy old men, as my sad demeanor didn’t stop them from engaging me in conversation. They lightened my mood and helped me pass the time.
Joyce, a nurse educator, informed my wife and me about the possibility of a reaction to the treatment Rituxan during the first infusion; sure enough, 10 minutes into the treatment, my whole body was drenched in sweat.
The infusion was stopped, and medical professionals added dexamethasone, a steroid, which caused my immune system to calm down. The slow drip began again.
Rituxan is a monoclonal antibody therapy that is used for a lot of autoimmune disorders as well as rheumatoid arthritis, myasthenia gravis and the Epstein–Barr virus, which may trigger multiple sclerosis.
After the first infusion, my itching stopped and blood levels were moving in the right direction.
After the fourth infusion, I went for a slow three-mile run; something I hadn’t done in over a month.
Loewy said he retired from working as a finance executive for major department store chains on the East Coast and as a director of a public housing authority.
When he moved to Santa Fe in 2012, he said, a neighbor suggested he volunteer a few hours of his time at the chemo room.
“Eight years later, I am still volunteering every single week,” Loewy said.
His parents were a big influence on his volunteerism. He said they were “volunteer oriented,” helping refugees attain citizenship during World War II and other endeavors.
He is on a number of advisory boards, including the Santa Fe County Housing Authority board, and serves as chairman of the Eldorado Neighborhood Watch program.
“It has been my observation that the majority of us [volunteers] have either had cancer ourselves, or our family members, friends or neighbors have had a cancer journey,” Loewy said.
“In 2008, my doctors told me in such a matter-of-fact manner that I had cancer, a rare form of lymphoma. My brain became so hyperfocused on that one word, ‘cancer,’ that I can’t remember a single other thing I heard that day,” he said.
Three years later, after two rounds of chemotherapy and several sessions of radiation, the cancer was in remission.
Loewy said, “The volunteers will tell you that we do this work as our way of paying back for our good fortune. For me, being a volunteer has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life — pure joy.”
