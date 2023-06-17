As I navigate my personal journey with lower back pain, I’ve found myself rotating bedrooms around the house trying out different mattresses that may provide a restful and more comfortable sleep.
My Goldilocks tour has taken me to each twin bed in the guestroom and my son’s, which is often used by out-of-towners.
While I can’t say any of them are just right, I have been given the opportunity to stay in my house like a guest.
Seeing these rooms from the perspective of the pillow and for longer periods of time, I’ve made note of how cluttered my son’s toy baskets and desk look, piled high with teetering stacks of drawing books and rock collections.
The shelves are disheveled and the room bright in the morning light, not having a curtain. The guestroom headboards aren’t secure enough and bump into the wall making sounds and leaving scuff marks. While the cream-colored area rug looked good in the store, it was a poor choice for foot traffic.
I see these rooms daily but sleeping in them periodically reminds me what my guests are truly experiencing.
With summer upon us, my family will play both host and guest. Here is my annual list of tips to guarantee a five-star review or repeat invitation.
- When planning a trip, inquire about possible vacation dates with your hosts. If your hosts can’t accommodate you for the entire duration of your desired dates, perhaps break up the trip and stay at a local bed-and-breakfast for a unique experience. You’ll see the destination through different eyes, even if you’ve been traveling there for years.
- Be respectful of the end date. It’s always best to depart while everyone is having a good time.
- When planning daily itineraries, discuss your schedules and expectations. Will the hosts be working every day, or are they taking time off to show you the sights? Are you looking for a restful break or thrill-seeking adventure? The important thing is to respect your host’s time and ability to host you.
Guests should have the mobility and curiosity to entertain and see the sights on their own (rental car, bikes, local guides).
- When packing your bags, be sure to include a hostess gift. Something special from your community is a nice touch and shows forethought (versus a last-minute airport present). If your hosts have children, bringing something for them is a very nice gesture. It’s also thoughtful to take your hosts to dinner or, if you’re a fabulous cook, prepare them a delicious home-cooked meal to thank them for their hospitality. You’re likely to have a few meals out, but it’s appropriate to go Dutch for the remainder of the trip.
- As a host, create a welcome sanctuary for guests, whether it’s in a dedicated guestroom or on the fold-out couch or air mattress in the home office. A bedside table with reading lamp is essential. Hangers and door hooks provide a place for clothing, especially when a bureau or closet isn’t available.
An over-the-door hook (always in stock Homegoods or Ross) comes with up to six pegs to accommodate a towel, robe and clothes. Clear some surface area for toiletries, jewelry and books, even if it’s improvised by using a placemat or tray.
The bed should be made before the guests arrive so it looks like hosts have been preparing for their arrival. Leave fresh towels and a bar of soap in the bathroom with a dedicated towel rack. Local maps and guides are a thoughtful touch.
Have the first meal planned out whether that’s home-cooked, takeout or a reservation.
- Chat about schedules and habits. Tell your host if you’re an early riser and if it’s OK to help yourself to coffee. On the flip side, don’t be afraid to say you need to catch up on some Z’s so your hosts aren’t whipping up breakfast for a guest who never appears.
- Hosts should discuss house rules upon arrival. Explain which door the dog can go out and if the cat absolutely cannot. This is a good time to go over how things work or don’t, smoking areas, recycling, where to park, alarm codes, spare keys, etc.
- During your visit, help out around the house. You know what the responsibilities are at your house, and they are the same for your host. Take the trash out and load the dishwasher. Wipe the bathroom down, pull your hair out of the drain, make your bed daily and always keep the door ajar so your host can access the room where you’re staying if it’s a multi-use space.
- If you’re staying more than a few days, offer to pay or do your own grocery shopping, and always pick up a few of your host’s favorites.
- At the end of your trip, leave the room ready for the next guest — or at least the way you found it. At the minimum, strip the bed and, if time permits, remake it and empty the wastebasket. If you have a very early departure, pull the bedspread up so it looks neat and tidy.
When seeing your guests off, it’s always nice to send them off with a little memento like a local handcrafted gift, tiny enough to slip into a suitcase.
As a frequent host in a home with young children, I don’t kill myself trying to clean up every mess, but I appreciate making a good first impression.
I know how I feel at the end of journey, so I make an effort to have an empty kitchen sink and uncluttered counter, a clean fridge interior and a sitting area that looks welcoming after a day of travel. These areas set the tone that my guests were expected, worth the elbow grease and make for a nice transition into their vacation.
The perfect trip leaves guests and hosts wanting more. Live in your house as a guest to make things just right.