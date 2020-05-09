The New Mexican
The Food Depot, a Santa Fe-based regional food bank, has announced two recent donations of funding and supplies to aid in its distribution efforts during the public health and economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
UFC champion Jon “Bones” Jones donated $25,000 last week in support of getting more food to those in need in Northern New Mexico.
Jill Dixon, director of development for The Food Depot, said the donation is the equivalent of 100,000 meals.
“We’re in unprecedented times right now, but it’s important that we continue to stand together and help each other however we can,” Jones said in a statement. “The Food Depot has done some amazing work for New Mexico. I’m honored to support and hope we can ease the burdens of families in our community.”
The mixed martial artist lives and trains in New Mexico.
The food bank also announced a donation from a local business, Big Jo True Value Hardware, which contributed $5,000 and 1,500 paper bags.
“The Food Depot is so grateful for the support of local businesses like Big Jo’s. They have been a community partner and neighbor of The Food Depot for decades, and they are stepping up even more during the public health crisis when even more people are in need,” Dixon said.
The funding will provide 20,000 meals, and the paper bags are necessities for the organization’s no-contact mobile food pantries.
“We are all in this together,” Ron and Rick C de Baca, owners of Big Jo True Value Hardware, said in a statement.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.