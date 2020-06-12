Is summer 2020 going to be a staycation for you and your family?
You can still have fun, be safe and experience adventure while having a summer at home. Here are a few experiences to make your summer special.
• Backyard movies can be fun. Like the drive-in, watching movies outdoors at night may be making a comeback. A movie with popcorn could be the ticket, or combine the film with a cookout, and you have covered all the bases.
• Day trips to beautiful places close by can get you out of the house safely and into a refreshing time in the woods. Pack a lunch, bring your binoculars and head into the outdoors. Hiking, sightseeing, horseback riding (specify that you want only your family in the group if you are concerned about social distancing), fishing, bird watching and geocaching can all be fun.
• Teach your children how to take photographs and then go on a photography hike or drive. Put your photos together in an album to record your summer adventure. You also can take virtual tours of museums and galleries to observe the photography of professionals. Have fun doing a family photo shoot. Your shots will make great gifts later in the year.
• Order an age-appropriate cookbook for your child and cook together. Let your kids plan your Friday evening meal or Sunday breakfast. Learn a specific cuisine or simply broaden your base of cooking options. Google "online cooking classes" and check if one might be a fit for your family.
• Create an outdoor spa with a kiddie pool. Come up with ideas with your kids, construct your spa and then enjoy it together.
• Read together as a family. You could share in reading aloud with your children who are readers or just get cozy like puppies on the couch with your young children, and spend time reading to them. You also could have regular virtual calls with cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents who may like to be in a summer 2020 book club. Grandparents can do bedtime reading online or over the phone. Invite your teen to suggest books for everyone to read.
Summer is such a special time. Even though we have all spent loads of time with our family members while sheltering in place, there are creative ways to enjoy your summer staycation. Get creative and gather ideas.
