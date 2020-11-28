Parents have enough happening — juggling work, serving as teachers for their children in virtual school and staying safe in a pandemic — to raise their stress to unprecedented levels.
To assist in lowering your stress and widening your breathing room, I invite you to employ a simple practice: Monitor your trigger thoughts.
Trigger thoughts begin with “I don’t have enough,” followed by “time, energy, money, support, friends, love or opportunities.” Simply add your favorite noun.
These thoughts are often below our level of awareness. Because what we think influences how we feel and act, trigger thoughts generate stress that then impacts how we respond as parents. These thoughts do what their name implies — they trigger a cascade of feelings, none of them supportive or calming.
Simply say to yourself, “I don’t have enough time,” and see how you feel. Does your chest tighten and do your shoulders tense? Do you feel additional stress? Trigger thoughts quickly take us into survival. From survival — where our safety is threatened — we react rather than respond to our children. We are quick to anger or feel frustrated. We walk away wishing we had handled the situation differently.
If you find yourself getting angry because your child is going to be late, notice your thoughts. Are you thinking that you don’t have time for dilly-dallying? If you find a pile of your child’s dirty clothes in the bathroom that he or she agreed to move to the laundry room, are you thinking that you don’t have enough energy?
When trigger thoughts are involved, remind yourself that you are safe. Take some time to breathe. From there, you can decide how you would like to handle the situation. You could have a discussion with your child about what they need to do in order to be ready on time.
Have a conversation about agreements with your child who left their laundry in the bathroom. Make an agreement that you are willing to wash only clothes that are brought to the laundry room.
Being aware of your trigger thoughts — then taking the time to remind yourself that you are safe and calm — can reduce stress and make for conversations that you feel great about.
Maggie Macaulay is the owner of Whole Hearted Parenting, offering coaching, courses and workshops. Contact her at 954-483-8021 or Maggie@WholeHeartedParenting.com. Visit her website at WholeHeartedParenting.com.
