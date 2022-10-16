I expected response to my recent column on the practice of high-fiving children, but I did not anticipate the level of vitriol the column would provoke.

Mind you, some folks affirmed my stance on what I believe is an inappropriate gesture when exchanged between adult and child, but the negatives outweighed the positives by 9 to 1.

That would bother me, even give me pause for reflection, if it were not for the quality of the nine. My detractors failed to tell me why I am wrong and resorted to ridicule, name-calling and downright unprintable obscenity.

Popular in the Community