In some ways, being immunocompromised suits my reserved personality.

I prefer to run alone; train, not race; practice guitar and not perform; and, as my wife, family and friends can tell you, I don’t mind being by myself most of the time. After surviving prostate cancer and radiation and hormone treatment relatively unscathed, I was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2021, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, I continue to I keep up with my vaccine boosters, wear a mask when needed, wash my hands frequently and practice physical distancing.

Andy Winnegar has spent his career in rehabilitation and lives in Santa Fe with his wife, Judy.

