In some ways, being immunocompromised suits my reserved personality.
I prefer to run alone; train, not race; practice guitar and not perform; and, as my wife, family and friends can tell you, I don’t mind being by myself most of the time. After surviving prostate cancer and radiation and hormone treatment relatively unscathed, I was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2021, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today, I continue to I keep up with my vaccine boosters, wear a mask when needed, wash my hands frequently and practice physical distancing.
Skin cancer is the most prevalent secondary cancer to CLL, most commonly basal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
I try to stay out of the sun as much as possible and use sunscreen and protective clothing when I run in the morning.
I did attend my son’s and daughter’s large weddings, which required air travel, and I admit I wasn’t always wearing a mask or social distancing.
My looming disease prognosis and the pandemic lockdown did increase my anxiety and my drinking.
I have managed to get it under control with the help of a savvy psychologist and the support of my wife and family.
When the immune system doesn’t work as well as it should, or if the immune system isn’t working at full capacity, that is known as “immunocompromised.”
Patients with blood cancers, organ transplants, cancer tumors, diabetes, kidney disease, old age, HIV infection and those who use steroids may have suppressed immune systems. Those who are immunocompromised are encouraged to have a good primary care provider to manage any illness or infection as they occur and before they get worse.
Today, the majority of health care facilities are no longer requiring masking, as hospitalizations are lower than during the pandemic.
The New England Journal of Medicine recently published an article on the change in mask requirements, warning there remain important subgroups that continue to be at elevated risk for severe disease and death, and the SARS-CoV-2 influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), human metapneumovirus, parainfluenza virus and other respiratory illnesses occur frequently.
According to the journal, one-fifth or more of cases of hospital-acquired pneumonia may be caused by viruses rather than bacteria.
But masks work best when everyone is wearing them, and today only a few people are wearing them.
KN95 or N95 masks are the most effective, and must fit correctly and be worn consistently without being removed.
If you require medical treatment in a hospital, you can request that a sign be placed on your door asking staff to wear a mask before entering the room.
If hospital personnel refuse to make accommodations for you, you can request a reasonable accommodation under the federal law, the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Other recommendations:
Consider utilizing telehealth options when appropriate.
Make medical appointments first thing in the morning, before the waiting areas become full.
Complete paperwork on line to reduce time spent in the waiting room.
When scheduling an in-person appointment, ask that a note be placed in your chart indicating you are immunocompromised, and you are requesting that masks be worn by any health care personnel who have direct contact with you.
If urgent care or emergency care is needed, share that you are immunocompromised and you are requesting reasonable accommodations to be placed in an isolated area while you wait to be evaluated by health care personnel.
Wash produce thoroughly.
Eat a healthy diet.
Brush and floss teeth daily.
Get vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19, flu, pneumonia and shingles.
Ask family, friends, and other people in your social circle to consider getting vaccinated.
Wear a mask when you can’t avoid close contact with others.
Wash hands frequently.
Practice social distancing.
Keep track of COVID-19 case counts in the local community.
Get enough sleep.
Quit smoking.
Andy Winnegar has spent his career in rehabilitation and lives in Santa Fe with his wife, Judy.