On a day when mums and mum-like figures are enjoying flowers and phone calls, it’s hard not to be distracted by the collective anxiety of the world around us. Between raging wildfires, Roe v. Wade, the war in Ukraine and lingering COVID-19, it feels like the sky is falling.
As a mom, I find my children in that sweet spot of ages 5 and 9 where the younger one is still squishy in the face and the older one not quite old enough to be self-conscious about his gangly limbs and dance moves. As parents, we are still their whole world outside of school.
But when I look outside, I see the world on fire. Literally, the smoke billows from the Jemez Mountains all day long. To the east, the plumes from the Las Vegas, N.M., area erupt like a volcanic explosion throughout the week. The masks I wear to protect myself and others from COVID-19 are doing double duty filtering out the smoke when I receive my daily air-quality alert.
On television, there is a political ad by a gubernatorial candidate calling an opponent of the same party a “climate change activist” like it’s a ding on one’s résumé and against the party’s ethos. I thought it was a parody. Our state is on fire, and home to the largest blaze in the country, and this wannabe governor’s platform denies the very reason for its existence. Shouldn’t we all be climate change activists?
When I think about the world I brought my children into, I feel for the challenges they will navigate. Having a child in this millennium comes with duty and responsibility to steer them right for the good of the planet and its people. It will mean leading as activists and stewards while raising them in the process but in baby steps.
I do my best to shield my children from things that prevent them from having a childhood, TV commercials included. Without a childhood, there is stunted imagination, and without imagination there is little wonder or curiosity in the class and boardroom. But I cannot hide my kids from the smoke. I explain to them about drought and wind. I also explain, in child-appropriate language, the human toll and what it must feel like for a fellow 9-year-old to pick out a few favorite things from his room and leave his house to sleep in a shelter or motel, waiting out the fire.
I’ve used a similar analogy, minus the panic and atrocities, when explaining the war in Ukraine and how a bully is responsible for all these mothers and children having to leave, possibly forever, and trek and train to the borders. It’s important to me that my children have a sensitive awareness of others and how to hold space for them.
Women’s rights were front and center last week, a timely topic landing over Mother’s Day weekend.
I heard this quote by author Elizabeth Stone last week that stirred my soul and summed up what it feels like to be a parent: “Making the decision to have a child — it is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.”
Decisions and consequences are a topic of conversation with our littles. The right to make decisions about one’s body is taught from an early age in this house. My kids know what is and is not appropriate to touch on other people. They are taught that it is never impolite to say no when it comes to their bodies. Having a sensitive awareness of others is also about physical respect.
Flipping the adult narrative on abortion, which often portrays the woman as irresponsible and the man invincible, I’ll focus attention on my son and, incrementally, educate him about respect for women. Today I’ll share stories about women of history and all their accomplishments and contributions to society. I’ll throw in a few about my own observations as a woman, wife and mother. As he gets older, I’ll tell him that pregnancy cannot occur without him and that being intimate comes with great responsibility. He’ll learn that, as an adult, he will work alongside or under women with ease, and that he and his female counterparts are expected to earn equal pay.
I’ll speak about how the government wants to make decisions for a woman instead of her making them privately for herself. I’ll explain how control is not kind.
I’ll tell him about the constitutional amendment that guaranteed his grandparents the freedom of choice to marry, despite race. And when he’s older, I’ll tell him the same amendment is the one that also protects a woman’s choice to make a medical decision if she feels it right and necessary. It might even save her life.
Now is the time for families and all citizens of every belief to pour their anger and energy into supporting day care programs, early childhood education, sex education and prevention. If you want to eliminate abortion, start there.
This Mother’s Day is not about brunch; we’ve already been served. That my daughter’s generation could face similar or worse restrictions than my mother’s crushes the heart that walks outside my body.
As for how we will spend the day, it will be full of purpose. The kids will draw pictures for the many child and elder fire evacuees, as suggested by an area shelter. We will make up some cards for the mothers who could never have imagined their circumstance. After, we will drop some burritos off for the pilots flying the firefighting “Super Scoopers” from the Santa Fe airport.
Later in the day, there is a rally to attend. My kids have been attending them since they were in strollers so they have a sense of what protests mean. This time, the subject matter isn’t the focus because of their age, but they will know that many women before them, including their grandmothers and mother, marched to fight against injustice and indignity. A woman’s work is never done, but I had hoped to not repeat my mother’s.
Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Share your comments and conundrums at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.