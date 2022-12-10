In her newest book, Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer shed great light on the underlying meaning of gifts.

She began by explaining she “was raised by strawberries, fields of them. … Strawberries first shaped my view of a world full of gifts simply scattered at your feet.”

She wrote of the creation story and Skywoman, whose daughter died in childbirth. “Heartbroken, Skywoman buried her beloved daughter in the earth. Her final gifts, our most revered plants, grew from her body. The strawberry arose from her heart.” A gift could not be more sustaining or sacred than this.

