I finally tracked down the fellow who invented the so-called “pull-up.” His name is Lucapher (Big Lou) Saytan. Reputedly, Mr. Saytan lives in an underground bunker from which he develops and markets various nefarious technologies, the most notable of which are the so-called “smart” phone and video games.

All kidding aside, a number of years ago, I began to notice a significant increase in the number of parents whose 4-, 5- and 6-year-old children were still wearing diapers. In every case, it appeared as if an otherwise intelligent child’s toilet training module had crashed.

Before I go on, and to keep the parasites at bay, I am obligated to inform the reader that correlations do not prove cause and effect. They point to the possibility of cause and effect, but pointing and establishing are two different things.

