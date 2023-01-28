A fellow psychologist says I paint with too broad a brush concerning the devastating effect mental health professional advice has had on children. He claims some changes in parenting practice since the 1960s have been beneficial and gives more involved fathers as an example. Hold that thought.

In the 1960s, American parents turned from elders to professional “experts” — people such as yours truly — for child-rearing advice. The new experts cut from whole cloth a child-rearing philosophy that was 180 degrees removed from tradition. The centerpiece of the new point of view is the notion that high self-esteem is a good thing, and parents should do all in their power to ensure their children acquire it.

Mind you, the supposed merits of high self-esteem were sold on rhetoric, not evidence. People with high self-regard, says the evidence, generally possess low regard for others, are manipulative, and often become abusive when they don’t get their way.

