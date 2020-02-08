My daughter, husband and I smiled, laughed and cried our way through the film Little Women the other night. What a delight. There were some beautiful reminders in this beautiful film that are great heart openers.
Those reminders can serve each of us in our families.
When the March family members saw each other, there was such gladness. They hugged, looked lovingly at one another and unmistakably expressed their appreciation.
Yes, they fought. Yes, Mom worked with her feelings of anger. Yes, they expressed much more exuberance than I could muster each day.
Yet, they recognized one another when entering a room or returning home. They made eye contact. They often were like puppies in a pile, draped on one another. They clearly showed that they cherished each member of their family.
Consider expressing in your own way how much you cherish your family members each time you see them.
Kindness and forgiveness were valued. Sometimes that kindness involved a sacrifice. The sacrifices were occasionally done across the board as a family, such as an entire meal being packed up from the table and given to a struggling family in their community.
When an act of revenge was done by one sister toward another, their mother encouraged forgiveness.
Consider where your family makes a sacrifice for others. Consider how you would like to teach forgiveness.
The girls each grew into their own person with no obvious pressure from their parents to mold themselves into someone other than who they were. Each family member was valued for their uniqueness and treasured for the qualities they brought into the family.
Jo’s writing was encouraged, and she ventured to New York to become an author, a bold move for a young woman at that time. There was courageous creativity, raucous play and an appreciation of the arts.
There were few parental messages to “calm down” or “tone it down."
Consider how you can encourage each of your children to be their own person. Consider how you can be even more of your own unique expression in the world.
There was an attitude of paying it forward. When there wasn’t a quality educational experience for girls, Jo founded and ran a school. Their neighbor, who had an amazing piano, opened his home for Beth to play it, and they both were enriched. Even Aunt March, exquisitely portrayed by Meryl Streep, advanced the lives of her nieces. Consider where you can pay it forward.
I am going to embrace each of these lovely reminders in my family, knowing that in many of the areas, I fall short, at least some of the time. I invite you to join me by doing the same in yours.
Maggie Macaulay is the owner of Whole Hearted Parenting, offering coaching, courses and workshops. Contact her at 954-483-8021 or Maggie@WholeHeartedParenting.com. Visit her website at WholeHeartedParenting.com.
