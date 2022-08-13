The mother of a 5-year-old girl tells her to dress for school. The child replies, insolence abounding, “No! I don’t want to, and I’m not going to!” Mom tells her if she doesn’t dress, she will go to school in her pajamas. The child dresses. And that’s the end of it. Or is it?

“Did I do the right thing?” Mom asks.

“Was her defiance on that occasion a one-off?”

Visit family psychologist John Rosemond’s website at johnrosemond.com. Readers may send him email at questions@rosemond.com; due to the volume of mail, not every question will be answered.

Popular in the Community