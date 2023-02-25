My parents fought. When my mom died in 2004, they had celebrated 62 years of marriage. How is that possible?

The Power of Discord by Ed Tronic and Dr. Claudia M. Gold explains it well. A healthy, strong relationship is not created through constant attunement — being in alignment with one another, agreeing, never having a moment of disharmony. It is the dance of discord and repair that is necessary for growth and closeness.

My parents didn’t just fight. They repaired during their six decades together. Their closeness was tender and beautiful. The “mismatches” — those times of disharmony — not so much. Yet, the messiness that they traveled between the mismatches and the repairs built a trusting, deep, solid relationship.

