Trust is the connection that binds us, like a rope composed of many threads spun together over time.

Trust creates safety, belonging and the possibility for vulnerability. It is related to attachment, and it is the foundation of all relationships.

In her podcast, Anatomy of Trust, Brené Brown brilliantly illuminates trust. She not only defines it, but she also outlines its components, providing us with a framework for discovering what has disabled trust in our relationships and how to discuss restoring it. I highly recommend listening to all 22 minutes and 49 seconds of this podcast.

Maggie Macaulay is the owner of Whole Hearted Parenting, offering coaching, courses and workshops. She can be reached at 954-483-8021 or Maggie@WholeHeartedParenting.com. Visit her website at www.WholeHeartedParenting.com.

