A recent parenting column by John Rosemond more than discouraged parents from high-fiving their kids.

Writing that he wanted to scream when he saw parents doing this, he went so far as to say the high five is not respectful because it is reserved for people “of equal status.” Children should “know their place,” as should adults, who should be seen as “people who exist in a higher plane,” he wrote.

There are a lot of “shoulds” in his column, which serve as a warning about the content. According to Rosemond, the high five leads to disobedience and the downfall of the world as we know it. There is nothing in his article based on research, child development, psychology or any form of science. Yes, opinions may be included in columns. Yet, when advising parents, I prefer that suggestions be firmly rooted in research.

Maggie Macaulay is the owner of Whole Hearted Parenting, offering coaching, courses and workshops. Contact her at 954-483-8021 or Maggie@WholeHeartedParenting.com. Visit her website at WholeHeartedParenting.com.

