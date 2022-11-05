Lianna Mendelson

Lianna Mendelson will be officially installed as cantor of Temple Beth Shalom at a Shabbat evening service at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18.

The next day at 2 p.m., she will perform a recital titled, “Let Me Hear Your Voice: The Song of Songs in Israeli Music.” Both events are free and open to the public.

Though Mendelson has served as Temple Beth Shalom's cantor since July 2021, the installation formalizes her commitment to the synagogue.

