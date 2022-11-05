Temple Beth Shalom plans installation of cantor The New Mexican Nov 5, 2022 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lianna Mendelson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lianna Mendelson will be officially installed as cantor of Temple Beth Shalom at a Shabbat evening service at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18.The next day at 2 p.m., she will perform a recital titled, “Let Me Hear Your Voice: The Song of Songs in Israeli Music.” Both events are free and open to the public.Though Mendelson has served as Temple Beth Shalom's cantor since July 2021, the installation formalizes her commitment to the synagogue.Mendelson, 27, is Temple Beth Shalom’s first ordained cantor in its 66-year history, and her voice has won appreciation and praise from many of the synagogue's members. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Popular in the Community Advertisement Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists NEW MEXICO COVID-19 FIGURES MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesDocuments reveal grisly details in stabbing death of Santa Fe womanFamily and friends say homicide victim 'was just a beautiful soul'Social media posts paint uneven picture of teen accused of murderSanta Fe police arrest two suspects in Saturday homicideBreathing life into Santa Fe Plaza's Día de los Muertos celebrationCandidate who bolted Democratic Party looks for coverOjo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort & Spa fully reopens after pandemic and fireSuspect in Española homicide arrested in ArizonaNew York developer buys Shellaberger Tennis CenterVoters to decide if $3.2 million should be spent to extend trail along Santa Fe River Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Building Santa Fe Quiet purchase of state land might help alleviate affordable housing crunch Etiquette Rules! Talk on politics requires decorum and restraint History Matters Everyone has a history, and every history is fascinating Commentary Cordova's exit from NNMC was messy