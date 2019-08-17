Today I saw a childhood picture of my Aunt Jackie, and I realized that my daughter doesn’t remember her. Jackie died when my daughter was just a toddler.
What is important for her to know about Jackie? Not lines on a genealogy chart showing her ancestral connection. Instead, it is important that she knows how Jackie, as a young widow with three children, went into business for herself at a time when that was uncommon for women to do. She boldly opened an office in her home and later managed multiple branches of a large tax-preparation company.
She was resilient and determined. She moved forward through immense loss. Her sense of humor was phenomenal. She delightfully blazed her own unique trail. That’s what I want my daughter to know about this remarkable woman.
Studies have found that the more children know about their family history, the higher their self-esteem and the better able they are able to handle stress. Oral traditions are powerful, and it is valuable to tap into your family stories, teaching your children their history. It is from those stories that children learn about commitment, community, family, perseverance, resilience, courage and love. It is from those stories that they realize they are standing on the shoulders of all who came before them.
The value of talking about family — not genealogy, but the actual lives of relatives told from your perspective — is especially important in today’s hyper-busy world, when we may not spend as much time with family members as we would like, when families are spread out around the world, or when relatives have died before our children get to know them.
Stories of bouncing back from loss or of rising to meet challenges can have a profound influence.
My dad shared the story of being accepted into a school in downtown Atlanta far from his home in what was then the rural outskirts of the city. Each day, he walked a long way to even get to a bus that took him to school. He got up early and got home late. His discipline in managing all that complexity had a major impact on him personally and on the arc of his life. His story taught me the immense value of discipline.
Share the stories that you remember from childhood. Encourage grandparents to share theirs, going back generations. It isn’t about glorifying the lives of relatives but about identifying their strengths in handling hardships.
One of those tales may be the story that inspires your child to rise.
