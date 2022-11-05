“Dull November brings the blast, Then the leaves are whirling fast,” wrote early 19th century author Sara Coleridge.
It may be the start of November, but it is anything but dull with the upcoming midterm elections. My head is blasting from the political ads whirling across our television screen. They do nothing for me because I am not an undecided voter. What they do is anger me because of the money spent for these 30-second displays of he said/she said vitriol that set no mature example for the children in the room.
The rules of etiquette go out the window for campaigning politicians. Candidates spend obscene amounts of money to berate and smear their opponents in the most public of settings. Ironically, the etiquette of the political discussion requires an obscene amount of decorum and restraint.
This week, I circle back to my PAC (Polite Action Committee) for etiquette tips that bring consensus on both sides of the aisle.
Odds are that several of your co-workers, neighbors and relatives have political views unlike your own. So remember, it’s not only about the issues we debate, it’s also about those with whom we debate.
When a controversial issue comes up in conversation, ask yourself these questions before engaging:
Are you well-informed on the candidates’ platforms?
Is it the appropriate time and setting? (I don’t recommend special occasions.)
Will your host be put off?
Do you want to get involved?
Have you considered the consequences? (Are your in-laws at the table?)
Can you remain calm and listen without interrupting?
Are you in the company of people who can agree to disagree?
An ill-suited setting, tone or delivery undermines the issues you are campaigning for, which will do little to enlighten your peers.
For those who don’t wear their party on their sleeve, a nosy question about politics can feel like an invasion of privacy.
When asked, “Who are you voting for?” or other politically prying questions, you might try the following:
“My mother told me never to discuss money or politics.”
“That’s between me and my ballot.”
“I’m sitting out debate team.”
“I’m voting for the one with a soul/conscience/brain.”
Thomas Jefferson said, “I never considered a difference of opinion in politics, in religion, in philosophy as cause for withdrawing from a friend,” and the same applies to family.
As Thanksgiving approaches, many of you might be filled with dread about the reality of sitting opposite a parent or sibling who is your polar opposite in beliefs. That’s why “Friendsgiving” was invented. My campaign strategy is for either “no conversations about politics” or “agree to disagree,” basing one’s choice on the familiarity and comfort level of your specific circle. I’ve personally experienced success with this, and my family and friendships have stood the test of time and elections.
At the same time, there is much to be vocal about and fight for Tuesday. A good debate is healthy, stimulating and democratic.
However, debate is not about using all one’s energy to get the point across or having the last word. It’s about growth and equal exchange. Let the other party speak. Ask pertinent questions. In a calm voice, practice good verbal conduct by using “I” statements when expressing your views about a candidate, party or other issues you are in support of. When possible, find and acknowledge commonalities of candidates of opposing parties.
I’m all for moving away from the charged political atmosphere that has grown exponentially in recent years. If I have any platform, it’s for easy voter registration, civility and kind speech. Intimidation and political violence have no place in our democracy. Campaign rhetoric and finance need to pivot. While I’m on edge about election results around the country, I’m also looking forward to a toned-down November. Dull never looked so good. Until then, vote!
Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Contact her at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.