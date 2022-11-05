“Dull November brings the blast, Then the leaves are whirling fast,” wrote early 19th century author Sara Coleridge.

It may be the start of November, but it is anything but dull with the upcoming midterm elections. My head is blasting from the political ads whirling across our television screen. They do nothing for me because I am not an undecided voter. What they do is anger me because of the money spent for these 30-second displays of he said/she said vitriol that set no mature example for the children in the room.

The rules of etiquette go out the window for campaigning politicians. Candidates spend obscene amounts of money to berate and smear their opponents in the most public of settings. Ironically, the etiquette of the political discussion requires an obscene amount of decorum and restraint.

Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Contact her at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.

