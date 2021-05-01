Suburban Propane Partners LP, a nationwide distributor of propane and other products that recently celebrated its second anniversary in Santa Fe, donated 500 Spanish-language books and more than 100 educational toys to the nonprofit Growing Up New Mexico: The Early Childhood Partnership.
The books and toys were purchased locally from Beehive Books and Indigo Baby, the company said.
Nandini Sankara, a spokesperson for Suburban Propane, said in a statement, “It’s gratifying to join forces with Growing Up New Mexico to make a difference and donating books and toys to young children in the underserved communities of Santa Fe.”
The initiative was part of Suburban Propane’s SuburbanCares platform, which is dedicated to supporting community efforts.
Abby Bordner, vice president of development for Growing Up New Mexico, said the company’s donation will “provide the essential tools to help families support early learning.”
“Our commitment is to provide developmental toys that demonstrate the creativity and resourcefulness of children,” Bordner said. “We also mail children’s books in Spanish to over 500 families quarterly to encourage communication and learning for our bilingual and Spanish-language home environments.”
