There has been a lot said and written about boundaries and most of it makes boundaries sound difficult, challenging and divisive.
As we practice physical distancing and self-quarantine, it is important to see boundaries in a different, easier light. It is also important to teach our children how to set boundaries that keep them safe.
Instead of viewing a boundary as a wall, view it as an invitation that says, “Here is where I will connect with you.”
Setting a boundary means having an awareness of what you desire and asking for it. For example, physical distancing is an invitation that says, “I will connect with you from this safe distance that protects and respects us both.” Quarantine is an invitation that says, “I will connect with you via other means, and although we may not be in the same physical space, we are all in this together. My highest desire is that both of us are safe.”
A boundary for a young child can be as simple as saying, “I don’t like it. What I want is ...” If another child pushes your son, ask him, “Did you like that?” Then give him the words to use with the other child. He might say, “I didn’t like it when you pushed me. I want you to keep your hands off me [or to yourself].”
Notice that he clearly asked for what he wanted. He did not say, “I don’t want you to push me.” This request establishes an inaction.
As Eric Kauffman wrote in The Four Virtues of a Leader, “Our mind is goal directed and cannot perform inaction; our minds can only process actionable commands.”
In the case of an inaction, the mind removes the “don’t” and reframes it into an actionable goal. To the listener, your son’s request becomes, “I want you to push me.” You can see the importance of being clear on what you want.
If your young child’s friend would like to play and their family is not practicing physical distancing or self-quarantine, ask yourself how you are willing for them to get together right now. Is it enough for the friend to come over if he washes his hands when he gets there? Would you prefer that they have a virtual playdate or talk on the phone?
Once you decide, make your request, which could be, “I would love for you two to get together. Right now, let’s set it up online so that everyone is safe.”
If you choose for your child’s friend to come over, use requests that clearly express what you want. Instead of “don’t touch your face,” say, “hands down.” If you want them to play in one area of your home, say “playtime is in here” rather than “don’t leave this room” or “don’t go into the living room.”
In setting boundaries, know what you want and ask for it as an actionable request that says, “This is how I am willing to have a relationship with you.” Guide your children to do the same.
Maggie Macaulay is the owner of Whole Hearted Parenting, offering coaching, courses and workshops. Contact her at 954-483-8021 or Maggie@WholeHeartedParenting.com. Visit her website at WholeHeartedParenting.com.
