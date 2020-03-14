The world at times — and maybe right now is one of those times — can feel off-kilter. Things fall out of balance.
Maybe you have changed jobs, moved or ended a relationship. Maybe it is the political atmosphere or climate change. Maybe you have tried everything you know to do about an issue with one of your children, and nothing seems to make things better.
To parent well when things feel off, I find three things helpful:
Remind yourself that you are buoyant and that you will return to a state of well-being. This is something that you can remind your children of, too, on their off-kilter days. Their awareness of their internal buoyancy is a fun and helpful skill.
In the meantime, lean into the state of being off-kilter. Experience it fully.
I get curious about what feelings are bubbling up. I take note of my thoughts. On those days, I remind myself to monitor my tone of voice, to breathe consciously and to be very intentional in what I say and do. It is holding space for yourself. As a parent, holding that space for yourself means you lessen the likelihood of dumping what is going on with you onto your children.
Be aware that your fuse may be shorter, and plan well for how you will respond to the typical “hot spots” with your children. When your child is having an off day, get curious about them, inquiring how they feel. Hold space for them.
Use this time to reaffirm and stay centered in your values. Examine what is important to you and the characteristics that you value. Is it honesty, patience, kindness, empathy?
Remind yourself of three of your values and commit to operating from there. If something blows up with one of your children, choose one value — being loving, being compassionate or being funny — as your guide. Let your values be your chaperon, steering you to respond from your best self even at bad times.
The word "core" is used often in front of "values." They are fundamental, essential, primary and at the center of who we are. They can also be a strength and our powerhouse. Use your values as a mainstay during off-kilter times.
It is a core workout with a lasting payoff.
Maggie Macaulay is the owner of Whole Hearted Parenting, offering coaching, courses and workshops. Contact her at 954-483-8021 or Maggie@WholeHeartedParenting.com. Visit her website at WholeHeartedParenting.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.