New Mexico officials have announced 66 organizations are the recipients of this year’s Golden Chile Awards, which recognize efforts to connect children and seniors with locally grown food.
Representatives from the office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the leader of several state agencies will honor the winners in a virtual ceremony 2 p.m. Wednesday.
To earn a Golden Chile, applicants are required to establish edible gardens, serve locally grown food, provide gardening lessons and nutrition education, offer culturally appropriate nutrition and gardening instruction, and engage staff, families and communities in New Mexico Grown programs, a news release states.
The New Mexico Grown program awarded its highest amount this year, a total of $3.47 million: $2 million for schools, $300,000 for preschools and $1.17 million for senior centers.
School districts will receive more than half of the funds to continue providing healthy eating activities and education, working with students to cultivate edible school gardens and serving locally grown food in cafeteria meals.
The 2023 Golden Chile Award winners in the Santa Fe area and throughout Northern New Mexico include the following:
Golden Chile (mature and fruitful program)
Santa Fe Public Schools.
Las Vegas Senior Center programs.
Rio Arriba County Senior Program.
Sandoval County Senior Services.
Sprout (program is growing strong)
Creative Kids Childcare Center in Española.
Taos Municipal Schools.
West Las Vegas Schools.
Santo Domingo Pueblo Senior Center.
Food producer awardees (a new award category)
Desert Verde Farm in Santa Fe.
Hacienda Dominguez & Chelenzo Farms in Cerrillos.
Institute of American Indian Arts Land-Grants Program in Santa Fe.