Question: My grandmother maintains that her children — my mother and her two siblings, all born in the 1950s — were completely toilet-trained at 18 months. Her terse explanation: “I just gave them proper instruction.” My pediatrician says 18 months is rushing things. What do you think?

Answer: Your pediatrician is repeating the post-1960s toilet-training narrative, which is simply wrong. When it came to toilet training in the 1950s, 18 months was not regarded as “rushing things.” According to a survey conducted in the early ‘50s by Harvard and several other top universities, 9 out of 10 American children were toilet-trained by 23 months.

Your grandmother’s explanation is spot on. Mothers in her day approached toilet training in a matter-of-fact manner, much the same way they taught their children to eat with spoons. The two tasks are similar. Both are self-help skills, require patience, guidance and encouragement, and involve a certain amount of mess in the beginning. Because “experts” do not babble on about “readiness signs” for spoon-training or predict dire psychological consequences if a child is not allowed to decide for himself when to use a spoon, parents approach teaching a child to use utensils casually and straightforwardly, much the same way parents approached toilet training when common sense ruled childrearing. Consequently, it is rare indeed to find a 2-year-old refusing to use a spoon.

