The local nonprofit now known as Solace Sexual Assault Services celebrates 50 years of providing a growing number of programs and services in the community during an Oct. 28 event at its headquarters, 6601 Valentine Way.
The local nonprofit organization now known as Solace Sexual Assault Services has evolved in the last 50 years from a small, all-volunteer hotline for women to a full-service agency, providing treatment, advocacy, education and prevention programs in Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties.
Solace provides no-cost services for men, women and children who have experienced sexual assault, stalking, sex trafficking and other forms of sexual violence, as well as their non-offending family members, and strives to meet the special needs of the LGBTQ community, immigrants, Native Americans, non-English speakers, incarcerated sexual assault survivors and people with disabilities.
Known in the past as the Santa Fe Rape Crisis and Trauma Treatment Center, the organization changed its name to Solace Crisis Treatment Center in October 2010 and was renamed again late last month as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.
In the last decade, Solace has worked to reduce the impact of sexual violence in the community through prevention programs that address oppression as a root cause of violence and trauma, the nonprofit said in a news release, adding the programs are centered on the values of justice, hope and dignity.
Data shows the programs work, the nonprofit said, and could significantly reduce the occurrence of sexual violence.
As Solace looks toward its future, the statement said, it hopes to increase its prevention work so fewer survivors will need help.