Twenty veterans from the Santa Fe Veterans Center received donated dental care from Santa Fe Modern Dentistry and Santa Fe Dentist Office on Aug. 21, the 11th anniversary of Smile Generation Serve Day.
Drs. Sinalhi Ruiz, Kathryn Wynne and Katelyn Bobbitt, hygienist and veteran Codi Orozco, and their teams provided comprehensive oral health care — including cleanings, X-rays, extractions and other services — in honor of the veterans’ service to the nation.
