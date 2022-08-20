When feeling overwhelmed, it can be challenging to create change and difficult to feel encouraged.

It reminds me of something Anne Lamott wrote. “Thirty years ago, my older brother, who was 10 years old at the time, was trying to get a report on birds written that he’d had three months to write. It was due the next day. We were out at our family cabin in Bolinas, and he was at the kitchen table close to tears, surrounded by binder paper and pencils and unopened books on birds, immobilized by the hugeness of the task ahead. Then my father sat down beside him, put his arm around my brother’s shoulder, and said, ‘Bird by bird, buddy.’ ”

The subtitle of my friend Kristen Mackey’s book, You Can, You Will, You Did, is “Micro Changes, Macro Transformation.” She supported Lamott’s dad in taking it bird by bird. It is indeed true that small daily practices can change the way your brain works, what you focus on, what you do and how you feel.

