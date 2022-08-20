When feeling overwhelmed, it can be challenging to create change and difficult to feel encouraged.
It reminds me of something Anne Lamott wrote. “Thirty years ago, my older brother, who was 10 years old at the time, was trying to get a report on birds written that he’d had three months to write. It was due the next day. We were out at our family cabin in Bolinas, and he was at the kitchen table close to tears, surrounded by binder paper and pencils and unopened books on birds, immobilized by the hugeness of the task ahead. Then my father sat down beside him, put his arm around my brother’s shoulder, and said, ‘Bird by bird, buddy.’ ”
The subtitle of my friend Kristen Mackey’s book, You Can, You Will, You Did, is “Micro Changes, Macro Transformation.” She supported Lamott’s dad in taking it bird by bird. It is indeed true that small daily practices can change the way your brain works, what you focus on, what you do and how you feel.
These small steps can lead to big results when it comes to encouraging yourself and your children. Here are a few ways to practice these micro changes for macro transformations.
Take five minutes each day to tell your child three things that you love about them. Make them different things each day. Practicing this at bedtime is a soothing way to end the day. This experience is richly encouraging.
Teach your children to pause when big feelings arise. This means sitting with the feelings and experiencing them in their bodies. The best method for teaching this is for you to model it. Take three to five minutes to pause the next time you feel angry, frustrated or annoyed. Note your sensations, any images that come up, what this means to you (is there a story?) and where the feelings are in your body.
Sit through the discomfort. Remind yourself that nothing bad is happening. Simply slow down.
You can take a pause as a family at the end of the day. Breathe together for a few minutes and get settled. After pausing for five to 10 minutes, ask each person to share what came up for them. This builds trust and lets your children know they have a safe place to express themselves.
Pausing teaches children that they are more than their feelings and that their feelings are important guides. It teaches children self-regulation and self-respect.
Look at your child when they come into the room, greet them and say their name. This simple, small change can blossom into big results. Being recognized and connecting through eye contact are incredibly encouraging. Practice this with other people and notice the results. Greet yourself the same way in the mirror each morning.
Differentiate between the person and their behavior. If your child — or spouse or friend or sibling or co-worker — does something you don’t like, you can let them know while you also acknowledge how much you care for them.
For example: “I love you, and I get anxious when you don’t call me when you say you will. Will you please call me on time from now on?” This is encouraging to both you and the person you are speaking with.
Small practices done consistently over time generate amazing change.