Fall marks a slowing down, just as spring marks a quickening.
The leaves on the cottonwoods are a beautiful yellow, and thoughts turn to cooking comforting meals and enjoying the warmth of a fire. My thoughts have been turning to a different kind of slowing down — slowing down the conversations we have.
Let’s imagine your 8-year-old child, having returned to in-person school, complains about wearing a mask.
“Mom, I hate wearing this mask all day. I’d rather not go to school.”
Let’s imagine that you are tired, busy, off your game or cranky. You might be thinking, “I don’t have the energy for this” or, “Why can’t they just buck up already?”
You might opt for the “quick fix” response, which sounds something like, “You have to go to school. You must wear a mask. You just have to deal with it.”
That might be the end of the conversation, and it is a missed opportunity for connection, deeper understanding and validation. Instead, let’s slow down the conversation and see how the results might be different. If you are too tired, busy, off your game or cranky to have the slow conversation, say, “I would love to talk to you about this. Can we talk after dinner?” Then take a pause, complete what you need to do, take care of yourself.
If you do have the energy, here is how it might play out.
The “slow” conversation could begin with, “I so get it. Wearing a mask all day is such a pain. I totally understand how you would feel like not going to school.” Even if that is the end of the conversation, you have validated everything that your child shared with you. You both feel connected to one another, and you took advantage of a beautiful opportunity to understand your child rather than fix the situation, judge them or command them to “buck up.” They feel heard. You walk away feeling good.
Rather than the end of the conversation, it might be the beginning of an in-depth discussion. You might ask, “What are some options?” That will open the door to creative ideas that might include changing their mask throughout the day, taking breaks outside without a mask on, and researching and purchasing masks that are more comfortable as well as safe.
Even if your child suggests not going to school as one of those options, slow down the conversation again rather than going for the “quick fix” of “that’s not an option.”
You could say, “That is one option.” The results of choosing that option are then another path to go down in your slow conversation.
This is how children learn cause and effect, choices and results, and how to think creatively. We don’t know the beautiful, twisting path that the cottonwood leaf will take as it drops from the tree in the fall. Conversations are like that, too. They are unique and full of turns. Slow down and savor them.
