Students at McCurdy Charter School in Española took part in the first "signing day" last week — a celebration of seniors who've committed to attending college next year.
Melissa Berryhill, program coordinator at McCurdy, said the school is focusing on community, college and career readiness. At the assembly, students who'd applied and accepted offers from colleges were introduced and seniors who'd received scholarships also were recognized.
McCurdy's seniors gave younger students at the school words of encouragement as they departed for the world beyond McCurdy.
Berryhill said she hopes the celebration will take place each year. McCurdy's graduation ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. May 28. Tickets are limited to six per family and it can be viewed on McCurdy's Facebook Live channel. KDCE radio also will broadcast the graduation.
