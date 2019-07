Sancho, a 5-year-old Portuguese water dog, and owner Barrett Toan play fetch in the Santa Fe River as a way to stay cool on a hot Friday afternoon. The New Mexico Department of Health issued a warning Friday that high temperatures have sent about 20 people to emergency rooms across the state with symptoms of heat-related illnesses, such as dizziness, nausea and cramping. The agency recommended drinking extra water and planning outdoor activities for coolest times of day. Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican