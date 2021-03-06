Question: I have a friend going through an acrimonious divorce, and he’s become more needy than I can respond to.
He’s moved out on his own, is unemployed but financially secure, and alone at all hours. He has a large family and hasn’t lived on his own in decades. Opportunities for social engagement and distraction are limited by the coronavirus pandemic.
Our friendship is a recent one, instant and genuinely deep. My wife is supportive and empathetic, but the divorce is going on months now, and she’s getting frustrated at the availability and attention I direct toward him.
I work out of the home during the pandemic and have more freedom to step out spontaneously. Many nights I’m consoling my friend instead of tucking my children in, and they express their disappointment at that void.
I don’t know how to express to my friend that I can’t always be there for him despite wanting to.
Answer: Your unconditional support is beautiful and limitless, but the latter is not always beneficial. You are performing two duties: friendship and therapy. Because of that you are at risk of burnout.
Your unbridled availability is making him overly dependent on you. You may be a crutch and distraction from him processing feelings and healing. While difficult, I’ve found strength, resilience and motivation in moments of solitude, sitting with my thoughts.
It’s not unusual for those going through divorce to see a professional who is equipped with more tools than you have to give. He likely just wants your ear to vent. You’ve seen him through his darkest hours, and it’s time to delegate the responsibilities. Be the friend and let him hire a therapist.
Not only is your relationship becoming unbalanced, but so is your schedule. You can’t be in two places at once, and your wife and family want you to choose them.
While matters of the heart know no schedule, you might consider making one. The fact that he comes from a large family makes it understandable that you want and need to spend time with yours, too. The fact that he is without his own family means he has too much time on his hands. He needs to fill it with something other than you.
Can you suggest some ways for him to occupy his time in a meaningful way, such as volunteering at a food bank? Helping others is such a balm to the soul.
Withdraw support over time rather than abandon him.
Create new shared experiences together.
Do an activity that raises endorphins, preferably in daylight hours, to avoid going down the rabbit hole.
If he requests a visit, tell him, “I can’t do that now, but is there something I can help with over the phone?”
Manage his expectations and your time, for example, by saying, “I have a two-hour window for a hike and need to be home by 6 p.m.”
Praise him as he learns to cope without you — an acknowledgement of his resiliency that he can handle challenges on his own better than he thought.
In the end, you may need to adjust your expectations of him and your friendship. He may not improve. He may not be good in a crisis. You have no shared history to see his ups and downs and how he responds to adversity.
Find what you love about him, embrace that and build him up based on those qualities. Your commitment to your family will set an example and build his respect for you as a man committed to family and friend — and thus rebuild your relationship with your wife and kids.
Question: As a parent who’s spent an inordinate amount of time with my kids during the pandemic, I’ve seen them turn into wild beings often dining on the floor, clothed in dirty and mismatched garments for the better part of a year.
My kids don’t go on any errands with us and haven’t seen the inside of a grocery store since toilet paper was in good supply.
My expectations around the house are quite relaxed now, with an emphasis on health and hand washing. Everything else has gone the way of the handshake.
My concern is, how do we ramp back up in terms of etiquette as society reopens? Not only are we adults out of practice, but our kids have attended so few engagements, family holidays and special events such as weddings. Mundane and routine activities such as going to the store and thanking the cashier are a distant memory. How do I restore some manners in the manor?
Answer: Kids have been sequestered for so long, it’s hard to remember what life was like BC: before COVID-19.
There’s a beauty and authenticity to just letting kids become themselves under these relaxed and unusual times. I don’t think we will ever forget this time, and there are many gifts and memories I’ll reflect on.
Kids are shaped by their environments and, in the absence of fellow students and the usual activities outside the home, they will look to you to set an example. If you’re like me, I’ve felt drained and sometimes it’s enough for me to just get my kids to pick up their toys. If I were to correct every behavior throughout the day, I’d have laryngitis.
But if you are consistent in teaching one thing, let it be the acknowledgment of the people around them. Whether that’s a sibling, schoolteacher or a cashier, kids should be equipped with the following tools:
- Eye contact.
- Greetings, goodbyes and thank-yous.
- Small talk.
Practicing these social skills reminds kids there is a world outside themselves. Looking people in the eye says, “I see you” and makes the other person feel important. Exchanging greetings is kind and displays confidence.
Making small talk humanizes oneself, develops curiosity and creates ease, setting your child up for a lifetime of successful social interactions.
Have your kids pick three things they like to talk about and create their own mental talking points on those subjects. And, equally important, kids should have a go-to question to ask of any adult (e.g. “How are you?”; “How’s your dog?”; or “Have you been anywhere this year?”).
Almost every friend of the family will initiate conversation with a child of any age. Adults know that kids want to do kid things, so an exchange is typically brief but can be rich in content. Electronic devices go down, kids stand and words and smiles are exchanged.
Your kids aren’t uncouth, just out of practice. Be consistent with your message, model the behavior and acknowledge them when they do it, too.
If the pandemic has revealed anything, it’s that kids and adults are craving human contact and simply want to be seen and acknowledged again.
Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Share your comments and conundrums at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.