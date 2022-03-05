Crucial conversations can feel risky.
In our last column, we talked about how being intentional in your crucial conversations with your child can make a big difference in the outcome. Being intentional preps your heart, brain and body for calmness. It keeps you focused on a higher purpose that benefits both of you.
Creating safety and mutual purpose can also provide a foundation for deeper understanding. When we feel safe, there is a greater likelihood that both people walk away feeling heard and valued.
When entering a sensitive conversation — which can feel like a risky situation — our instincts may say “be careful.” Something happens when we are being careful, though. Our bodies become tense. We become less creative and flexible. We tend to see others as threats, objects to overpower rather than beings to understand. We close down rather than become more open and vulnerable.
Because we don’t feel safe, we don’t create safety for the other person.
What can we do instead? Be “full of care” rather than careful.
When Pam Dunn, author of It’s Time to Look Inside, first said this, I thought it was brilliant. Being full of care returns you to your heart. In the moments when you realize you are being careful, remember how much you love your child and what you love about them. Reminding yourself of your love will bring you back to being full of care and to creating safety for both of you.
When you are being full of care, your child learns to bring caring to sensitive talks.
In Crucial Conversations: Tools for Talking When the Stakes are High, the authors define mutual purpose as what happens when those in the conversation perceive that all are “working toward a common outcome in the conversation” and that others “care about their goals, interests, and values.” This is where being full of care, listening without an agenda and being willing to slow down the conversation — even though it may feel scary — make a big difference.
You can also find where you agree, even if it is a minuscule place that may initially be hard to discover.
If you are discussing your son’s grade that has radically dropped, begin by finding that place where you agree. It could be both of you voicing how challenging the pandemic has been and how it has taken a toll. Share how it has influenced the quality of your work just as the stress has influenced your son’s grade.
It could be both of you agreeing how difficult physics is — or whatever the challenging class may be. It could be seeing that both of you desire that your son earns grades he is satisfied with.
Making a C in college physics was a grade I felt OK with. Physics was not my place to shine, and I was good with that C.
Having a mindset of being in service also will support you. Be in service to your child learning how to make decisions that are healthy and self-supporting. That means they may make a few that aren’t. It means noticing those great decisions that your child does make and recognizing them.
Being in service means that you are a guide, that you make your child’s desires as important as your own and that you are willing to “not know” all the answers.
Having satisfying crucial conversations takes practice. Learn from your experience — including the nosedives — and your next one will be even better.
