Researchers in 2019 found that text messaging, also known as short message service was used by over 85 percent of physicians.
Most health care clinics, private practices and hospitals use electronic medical records software, which offers SMS to support patient care, clinical notes and billing. These products provide a digital version of a patient’s medical history, with easy access to test results and patient scheduling.
The ability to communicate through text messaging is attractive to hospitals, doctors and nurses and patients. Rather than navigate a hospital phone system, which can be time consuming, a patient can organize thoughts and express concerns in writing.
While the programs help clinical staff communicate with each other and their patients, SMS is not without risk. Most messages are sent without encryption, which means they can be intercepted if a smartphone is lost or stolen, and could open the door for internet hackers to access patients’ medical records.
Although most electronic medical record products in use today meet security requirements under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, there are security gaps.
A 2020 article posted in the National Library of Medicine found that from 2015-19, 63 percent of the 249 million electronic medical records generated were obtained through hacking attacks.
Ransomware and malware are the main approaches used to expose protected health information.
The U.S. Health and Human Services’ cybersecurity program identified security risks to electronic medical records that included financial reporting design flaws and inaccurate paper-to-computer transmission.
Another problem, according to a recent news report, is that electronic records can make fraudulent billing easier.
The Justice Department has accused an upstate New York health insurance plan for seniors, along with a medical analytics company the insurer is affiliated with, of cheating the government out of tens of millions of dollars.
Parts of an electronic records system at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center were down recently for six hours over two days; luckily, the hospital had an alternate database that kept patients’ histories available until the problem was fixed.
The Federal Trade Commission advises that if your medical records have been hacked, you need to watch for any bill or notice from your insurer, your doctor or another medical provider, and look for services you didn’t receive.
Once you’ve reviewed your health records and billing, according to credit reporting service Experian, report any wrong information and request corrections in writing from both your providers and insurers. Also copy the records and highlight or circle any incorrect entries and write out additions or corrections. Be sure to make copies of everything you send, keep the originals and make a record of what was sent, where and when.
Another problem is that different medical management systems are still not able to communicate with each other.
According to a recent Wired magazine article, the Mayo Clinic, which treats more than a million patients a year, has serious unresolved problems after working for years to get its three major electronic records systems to talk to one another.
In the article, Dr. Dawn S. Milliner, the chief medical informatics officer at Mayo, said her people were “working actively on a number of fronts” to make the systems “interoperable” but acknowledged, “We have not solved that yet.”