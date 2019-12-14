Santa Claus descended upon Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center for a visit via helicopter Wednesday.
As his reindeer rested up for their big night next week, the North Pole visitor enlisted the help of a Lifeguard Air Emergency Services team to drop by the south-side hospital.
At least 100 families with children were in attendance at the invitation-only event.
The New Mexican
