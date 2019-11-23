A trip to the nation’s southern border at El Paso and Ciudad Juárez last month opened the eyes of 10 Santa Fe residents, who are now committed to advocating for immigrants and asylum-seekers.
Following the weeklong trip in June, Jean Palmer and her husband, George Palmer, decided to gather a group of locals to return for a second visit, this time via an El Paso-based immersion program called The Encuentro Project. Since their return from the trip, focused on volunteer service, the Palmers and other participants of the program say it’s vital for folks in Santa Fe to give back to an underserved community only 330 miles away.
“In their own country, some of them are being persecuted. They’ve lost family members because of gangs,” Jean Palmer said of people seeking asylum in the U.S. “The more we understand, the more powerful it is. The more we can be humane.”
The couple’s trip came in the wake of what was a record year of migrants held in U.S. government custody, 70,000 of whom were migrant children. Over the last year, the Trump administration has tightened immigration policies and declared what some immigration advocates have called a “death sentence” against migrants seeking refuge and trying to escape violence and poverty in their home countries.
As the topic of immigration has caused political divide and controversy, Jean Palmer said, “What warms my heart is that there are things all of us can do to show our support, no matter what our political feelings might be.”
Palmer first traveled to the border in June for a reunion with people she and her husband previously had worked with in Anchorage, Alaska, through Habitat for Humanity. The Habitat organizer, Todd Patenaude, who also is the program coordinator and house manager for The Encuentro Project, urged the group to come down south “to learn more about what was happening with the immigrants and to work in a shelter where we could offer direct services to them,” Palmer said.
The experience, she said, was profound, and before long she and her husband were plotting their return. Soon, they had a group of 11 people — 10 from Santa Fe — signed up for the October journey.
The first day, the group visited three nonprofits: a women’s co-op that produces various goods, such as placemats and table mats; an organization that teaches women how to provide physical therapy to their children with special needs; and a women-run library with 1,700 books that offers academic scholarships for children.
All of these were meant to show “how little money but how much difference they can make,” Palmer said.
Another two days were spent at the Casa del Refugiado House of the Refugees, a “stop-off place” for residents who have sponsors to help them immigrate to the U.S.
There, the group, which calls itself the “Santa Fe Squad,” helped transport folks to the airport or bus stations to meet with sponsors, prepared meals and assisted with various small tasks, such as prepping sleeping areas, providing medical treatment and passing out dental supplies.
While many people arrived at the shelter haggard, within a couple of hours “everyone came more alive. … They were starting to relax, which was so wonderful after everything they’d been through,” Palmer said.
The remaining few days of the trip, the group participated in educational programs, in which they met with Border Patrol officials and immigration lawyers in El Paso, including Allegra Love, director of the Santa Fe Dreamers Project.
Though The Encuentro Project is booked through at least September 2020, Palmer said, she urges others in the community to find ways to get involved in finding ways to ease the crisis at the border.
“It’s painful, yet to be able to learn and to be able to serve, is the importance,” she said. “That’s why we will continue to go.”
