Michelle Garcia of Santa Fe, a certified speech and language pathologist who provides services for children and adults with disabilities throughout Northern New Mexico, is taking a break from her practice next month for a 10-day mission to northern Kenya.
She will join Project Kenya, a team of health professionals, in working with local Kenyan teachers, clinicians and families of children with disabilities while participating in marathon training.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I would love the support of my hometown as I set off for this grand adventure,” Garcia said.
She added, “I am finally able to combine my two passions — helping people and running."
Project Kenya is a project sponsored by Smiles for Speech, a New York City-based nonprofit.
Sandy Dorsey, the organization’s executive director, said she met Garcia at a conference and witnessed “the passion she felt for providing service." This prompted the group to offer a spot on the Kenya mission to her and other volunteers on a waiting list for a project in Ghana.
The goal, Dorsey said, is to provide sustainable, therapeutic interventions focused on education and training for students, teachers and caregivers of children with disabilities.
“My hope is that volunteers like Michelle will have an experience that leaves an indelible imprint on their hearts that inspires others to continue the work, as there is much to be done,” Dorsey said.
Since 2017, Smiles for Speech teams have traveled to Ghana, Jamaica, Peru and Cuba. This will be their first trip to Kenya.
The Kenya project will partner with the JamboKip Foundation. Founder Kiplangat Tisia, who goes by Kip, is a world-class marathoner and coach who last year started the Race for Autism as a fundraiser and awareness event in Eldoret, Kenya.
“Some parents and relatives think that it's a misfortune and that they are cursed or disgraced by their child’s disabilities,” Tisia said of conditions like autism.
After the race, however, there was a better understanding of autism, he said, and he could feel the love as parents and families embraced their children at the finish line.
After helping with this year’s race, Garcia will assist in a community clinic, providing consultations for children and training for families.
“The area is very rural, and there are not many facilities or specialists available to help these children,” she said.
Garcia leaves for the mission April 8. Her itinerary includes flights to Nairobi and then Eldoret, where she will visit the Eldoret School for prerace activities, followed by consultations at the Moi Hospital.
The following day, she will be travel to Iten, at an elevation of up to 8,000 feet, where she will continue her marathon training.
For decades, Iten has attracted world-class athletes with its seemingly magical performance-enhancing power of high altitude, expert training and a traditional Kenyan diet.
When Garcia returns to Nairobi, she will meet with local speech therapists and visit schools and an orphanage lacking in service providers.
“At the end of the trip, we will go on a safari in Massai Mara,” Garcia said.
She returns to Santa Fe on April 18.
The trip was largely the result of speech therapists in other countries reaching out and requesting support and help with professional development, Dorsey said.
Team members also have an opportunity to gain a broader, deeper understanding and knowledge of the countries they work in from a professional perspective, she said, which is generally unavailable even to seasoned travelers.
“This makes our outreach vast as we continue to grow a global community of providers sharing therapeutic approaches to serve children from all backgrounds and learn from each other,” Dorsey said.
Andy Winnegar has spent his career in rehabilitation and is based in Santa Fe as a training associate for the Southwest ADA Center. He can be reached at a@winnegar.com.
