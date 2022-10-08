Queen Elizabeth II was not known as an emotive or revealing public figure, despite being one of the most popular women in modern history. One of her most reflective and vulnerable displays was in 1992 during her “Annus Horribillis” speech. For me, 2022 has been my horrible year.
It is the year that COVID-19 found its way into our home after two years of dodging, as recently as the first week of school, forcing my daughter to miss her first days of kindergarten, a milestone to be celebrated and now remembered for not happening.
There were diagnoses of illness and injury and significant deaths of people connected to my family and members of the community.
And after a decade of battling poor health and multiple hospital stays, my stepfather of 25 years, a man with more than nine lives, passed on. The resilient, ever-present tough guy actually let go. It’s the event that forced me to step away these past few months from all responsibilities — not because of mourning but simply logistics.
There was no time to grieve.
A gradual decline was followed by an out-of-state emergency, a medical evacuation, hospice, the passing, two services in two states, a mental breakdown by a funeral director, the discovery of a resold plot with a stranger’s body in it, a heat wave, no well water, no swamp cooler, poor reception.
Have you ever tried to pick out a casket online with intermittent internet? Or discovered the shirt of the deceased is inside out before the viewing?
One crisis was replaced by another, all requiring an immediate response and a fix. There was no time to grieve.
There were the three events in Ohio related to the service, followed by the start of school the next week, followed by the local service, followed by a wedding out of state. Each week required flights, hotel rooms, wardrobe, guests, dinner reservations, slide shows, Zoom, obituaries, catering, readings and working credit cards.
There was no time to grieve.
It was the queen’s passing last month that did it. It was the trigger. Her death stood on its own for me (you should see my commemorative cup collection), but my reaction to it was wrapped up in an intense year of weighty and dramatic transitions.
Even then, the week of the monarch’s passing occurred while we attended the joyous wedding of a cousin. Teary-eyed moments were equally shared between the highs and lows of the weekend. We were only a week out from my stepfather’s final service, but again, the grieving was punctuated by the need to be a good wedding guest.
And now my family moves on to the first of many firsts: Last week was my stepfather’s birthday. Two months from his death, his absence was deeply felt.
I find the two-month mark after any loss to be a significant adjustment period. The events marking the passing are in the rearview mirror to many, friends and family are returning to their routines, and responsibility and duty call.
I only recently opened my mail for the first time since July.
There are somber moments peppered with the return of social ones. There are still many tasks to be looked after related to my stepfather but not as pressing, not as unexpected. I’m coming out of the fog.
Grief is such a personal journey. My mother, now a widow, and my children are traveling on their own planes of healing. But to be there for all of them, for my stepfather in death and some of the bizarre circumstances we encountered, required me to buck up in a way that does not come naturally. Behind closed doors, I am a deeply feeling and emotive human being. The past few months asked something different of me that felt robotic, unnatural and necessary.
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines resilient as: capable of withstanding shock without permanent deformation or rupture. Tending to recover from or adjust easily to misfortune or change. The keyword for me that stands out is “capable.”
Queen Elizabeth II was best known for her consistency. For decades she remained so in her look, tone and responses. Whether you were a monarchist or not, she was revered for this quality.
And yet she was human, a wife and mother, daughter and sister going through all the life events that bring us joy, shock and loss. Being resilient kept up the consistent façade needed for her demanding role in the public eye. Her consistent style was calming.
While it may not be healthy long term, being stoic and resilient for periods of time can aid in one’s need to get on with the task at hand.
There is no expiry date for grieving. We do it in fits and starts, quietly or taken down by a grief bomb. Being resilient does not mean indifferent. But it does require work and doesn’t come naturally to everyone.
For me, I was capable of acknowledging the emotion of the moment and then rebounded in a way that did not dismiss it but allowed me to function. And as a human being, I acknowledge that mourning does not fit into a calendar or tidy little boxes. I will have to make the time.
I suspect the queen knew all that, too, and found ways to cope in private. While I would never make comparisons to her, I do find commonality in being a woman, mother and parent. We are good at managing projects and emotions.
For now, it feels good to circle back to you. While this stiff upper lip may have the occasional tremble, it’s also ready for a little gloss and a smile.
