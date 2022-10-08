Queen Elizabeth II was not known as an emotive or revealing public figure, despite being one of the most popular women in modern history. One of her most reflective and vulnerable displays was in 1992 during her “Annus Horribillis” speech. For me, 2022 has been my horrible year.

It is the year that COVID-19 found its way into our home after two years of dodging, as recently as the first week of school, forcing my daughter to miss her first days of kindergarten, a milestone to be celebrated and now remembered for not happening.

There were diagnoses of illness and injury and significant deaths of people connected to my family and members of the community.

Bizia Greene is an etiquette expert and owns the Etiquette School of Santa Fe. Share your comments and conundrums at hello@etiquettesantafe.com or 505-988-2070.

