On a frigid night in February, our boiler stopped working after clanking so violently we expected it to come through the wall.

Repair folks had advised us to replace it, emphasizing that cleaning the boiler would make it worse, probably killing it. In the end, it did not need replacement. It needed cleaning. It needed regular maintenance.

There is value in doing regular maintenance on our cars, homes, tools and equipment. Through exercise, eating well, meditation and other means of care, we maintain our bodies. Small acts done regularly have a large effect over time. A well-maintained car — and hopefully a boiler — will last for many miles or seasons.

Maggie Macaulay is the owner of Whole Hearted Parenting, offering coaching, courses and workshops. Contact her at 954-483-8021 or Maggie@WholeHeartedParenting.com. Visit her website at WholeHeartedParenting.com.

